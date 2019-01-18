Here's Every Politician Considering a 2020 Presidential Bid

Image zoom Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There's a strong likelihood that you're still adjusting to the fact that it's 2019. But when it comes to the 2020 presidential election, there's really no time like the present to look to the future — at least, that's the case for the more than 430 people who have filed a form with the Federal Election Commission to say they will run in the 2020 presidential election, according to TIME .

Curious about who you might see on the ballot? Here are the people who have announced their candidacy, including three women who could make history as the first female president.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the New York senator announced she is forming an exploratory committee to seek the Democratic nomination for president. That's not a formal bid for the presidency, as an exploratory committee paves the way to the ultimate run for president, according to Vox. The following months will be a time for potential candidates to raise money before they formally announce their bid.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States because, as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own,” Gillibrand, 52, said on the show.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Hawaii-born Gabbard served two tours of duty in the Middle East (and is currently a major in the Army National Guard) before being elected in 2012 to the House of Representatives, serving Hawaii’s 2nd District, according to her website. Gabbard, 37, is one of the first two female combat veterans to serve in the United States Congress, as well as the first Hindu member of Congress.

But Gabbard’s Democratic presidential bid comes with some controversy. According to Vox, Gabbard has drawn criticism for her ties to anti-LGBTQ groups — including one run by her father —and anti-Muslim Hindu nationalists, as well as he role in advocating for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. Gabbard, who is pro-choice, has since apologized for her past anti-LGBTQ views.

“Many years ago, I apologized for my words and more importantly for the negative impact that they had," she said, according to NBC News. "I sincerely repeat my apology today. I’m deeply sorry for having said them.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Like Gillibrand, Warren announced in December that she was launching an exploratory committee to begin her bid for the 2020 presidency. According to NPR, the Massachusetts senator sent a video to supporters on New Year's Eve and asked, "How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a fatter slice."

Warren maintains a firm pro-choice stance, believes all states should recognize same-sex marriage, and advocates for consumer protections and Wall Street regulation.

Rep. John Delaney

In a July 2017 op-ed for the Washington Post, Delaney — who formerly represented Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the House of Representatives — wrote, "The American people are far greater than the sum of our political parties. It is time for us to rise above our broken politics and renew the spirit that enabled us to achieve the seemingly impossible. This is why I am running for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States."

Delaney is pro-choice and supports same-sex marriage. And when Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted clemency to 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown earlier this month, Delaney released a statement, noting, "Over the past two days, we’ve seen positive steps in the effort to show we can reform our broken criminal justice system and make our society more just in the process: the pardoning of Cyntoia Brown and the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons in the state of Florida."

Brown, who will be released in August after serving 15 years in prison, was serving a life sentence for murdering a man who bought her for sex when she was 16 years old, CNN reported.

Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio, Texas formally announced his candidacy on Jan. 12. In an interview with CNN, Castro, who served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama administration, told the outlet, “I am not a front runner in this race, but I have not been a front runner at any time in my life. I am going to go speak to them in a way that resonates with them."

He continued, “My family's story is a testament to what is possible when this country gets it right."

The publication noted Castro has long been considered a changemaker in the Democratic Party since he delivered the keynote speech for former President Barack Obama at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. If elected, Castro would be the country’s first Latino president.

President Donald Trump

When asked in June 2017 about whether or not POTUS would be seeking re-election, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded: "Of course he's running for re-election," according to C-SPAN.

She continued, "But right now, he's focused on his agenda, focused on the midterms. That will be the first election. He's raising money for the party. I don't think that's abnormal for any president."

Trump filed his paperwork for re-election just a few hours after his inauguration, Fortune reported.

In the midst of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Trump's approval rating is down and even his base is beginning to waver in support, according to NPR.

Possible Candidates: Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Sen. Bernie Sanders

While none of the above have officially confirmed a 2020 presidential bid, Biden, Harris, Booker, Klobuchar, Brown, and Sanders are just a few of the names being tossed in the "potential candidates" category. In a Jan. 10 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harris replied "I might" to Colbert's question about whether or not she would run for president.

And Brown told the Cincinnati Enquirer in November, "I haven’t had this dream to be president my whole life or even as a kid or any time. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t considering it.”