These U.S. Women's Soccer Players Are the Most Badass People on Instagram

U.S.A. Women's National Soccer Team
The fight to win the Women's 2015 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Canada right now, and the U.S. team has set out to win their 3rd title since the 1999 World Cup. Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux, and Ali Krieger have led their teammates to victory in the preliminary rounds, and tonight the ladies are set to hit the quarterfinals against China. And this dream team doesn't just look hardcore on the field—they're filling their social media feeds with tons of evidence of just how badass they are behind-the-scenes. Scroll down to see some of their most intense moments. Weekend #fitspo, coming right up!
Make sure to tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 PM ET tonight to cheer on our team!