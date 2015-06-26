These U.S. Women's Soccer Players Are the Most Badass People on Instagram

A photo posted by Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) on Jun 15, 2015 at 12:38pm PDT

The fight to win the Women's 2015 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Canada right now, and the U.S. team has set out to win their 3rd title since the 1999 World Cup. Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux, and Ali Krieger have led their teammates to victory in the preliminary rounds, and tonight the ladies are set to hit the quarterfinals against China. And this dream team doesn't just look hardcore on the field—they're filling their social media feeds with tons of evidence of just how badass they are behind-the-scenes. Scroll down to see some of their most intense moments. Weekend #fitspo, coming right up!

you know, just trying to master my 'Hurdler's' Pose. #livinontheedge #yogaposeseries A photo posted by Ali Krieger (@akrieger11) on Mar 7, 2015 at 9:06am PST

A photo posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on May 6, 2015 at 10:15pm PDT

So this happened today... #CallMe2Chainz #FlipperOutOfTheWater #lLookLikeADamnDolphin #ThatShitWasHeavyTho #2GoodNot2Share #YouCanLaughNow #YaWelcome A video posted by ashlynharris24 (@ashlynharris24) on Feb 26, 2014 at 3:32pm PST

For when this soccer thing wears out. I think I'll be a.... A photo posted by Megan Rapinoe (@mrapinoe) on Dec 22, 2014 at 4:29pm PST

Best cure for the post-holiday blues @tocafootball #workharder #2015 #onwardsandupwards A video posted by Christen Press (@christenpress) on Jan 5, 2015 at 8:38am PST

Working hard this morning with @TrainerGorres at @explosiveperformance #teamep #crushingIt A video posted by Ali Krieger (@akrieger11) on Jan 17, 2014 at 8:43am PST

Yesterday's game working on power and full extension with and without bungees/ropes. Photo by CPCalvin Photography @WashSpirit A photo posted by ashlynharris24 (@ashlynharris24) on Mar 23, 2014 at 5:56pm PDT

Out of my element but I love it! #greatworkout #backtomorrow @ufcgymcherryhill A photo posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Jan 28, 2015 at 8:50pm PST

Found a new training partner. #Austinho A video posted by Megan Rapinoe (@mrapinoe) on Dec 26, 2014 at 3:37pm PST

Make sure to tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 PM ET tonight to cheer on our team!

