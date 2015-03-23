The Women of Mad Men Channel Their Characters on the Red Carpet

As the series finale of Mad Men approaches, we can't believe that it's nearly time to say goodbye to some of our favorite fictional New Yorkers. The cast celebrated the return of the beloved series and its final episodes during a screening at the Museum of Modern Art in the Big Apple yesterday, and their ensembles did not disappoint.

January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, and Christina Hendricks channeled their on-screen personas and donned what we imagine their characters—Betty Draper Francis, Peggy Olson, and Joan Harris, respectively—would wear on the red carpet today. For the occasion, Jones chose an edgy belted Preen frock that featured a bright floral embroidered bodice and cutouts at the sides, which she paired with orange Nicholas Kirkwood sandals and a bold lip. Moss went for a menswear-inspired J. Mendel dress styled with Bulgari jewels and standout red Stuart Weitzman suede pumps, while Hendricks was the picture of modern glamour in a sparkling Vivienne Westwood Couture that hugged her curves in all the right places and Le Vian jewels.

Not to be forgotten, the men of the series also showed up in style: executive producer Matthew Weiner, John Slattery, and Jon Hamm all chose dapper suits for the occasion.

Tune in to Mad Men April 5 at 10 p.m. EST on AMC to see the first of the show's last episodes.

