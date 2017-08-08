Women in India Are Sharing Selfies at Midnight in an Online Protest

Women all over India are taking to social media to stand up against victim-shaming.

It all stemmed from a recent incident in Haryana, a northern state in the country. According to Indian news outlet ABP Live, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala, Vikas Barala, was accused of stalking a 28-year-old woman, Varnika Kundu. And on Saturday Vikas and his friend, Ashish Kumar, were arrested on charges of stalking and harassing, the Times of India reports.

Amidst the government investigations and calls for the chief's resignation, the men were released on bail. And comments made by a fellow politician from the party further incited the public's anger.

BJP Vice President Ramveer Bhatti spoke to CNN-News18 about Kundu, the alleged stalking victim. “The girl should not have gone out at 12 in the night. Why was she driving so late in the night? The atmosphere is not right. We need to take care of ourselves,” he reportedly said. “Parents should take care of their daughters. They should not be allowed to roam out of the house late in the night. They should come back home on time.”

Wow.

As a result, women are using the hashtag #AintNoCinderella and sharing selfies of themselves out at midnight, the time which Bhatti considered too late.

“Dear regressive India, We ain’t damels in distress. We are independent and we don’t need you to curb our freedom” one user wrote. Others shared similar sentiments, writing, “we, women believe in breaking glass ceilings not fitting into glass slippers.” See more tweets below.

Dear Regressive India,

We ain't damsels in distress. We are independent & we don't need you to curb our freedom#AintNoCinderella here! pic.twitter.com/mulliSsKwY — Rekha Navani (@rekha_navani) August 7, 2017

We, women believe in breaking glass ceilings not fitting into glass slippers

#AintNoCinderella — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) August 8, 2017

Hi to all regressive authorities, from a cab, past midnight, dressed like I'm going to a party, but I'm actually not. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/Dhrwflck9i — Surekha Rao (@surerao) August 7, 2017

Our slippers are not glass; they are platinum & do not bend or break- like our spine. The pumpkin is you. #AintNoCinderella #VarnikaKundu — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 8, 2017

Dear Sanskari BJP, it's well past midnight n i'm out having beer in Delhi. Join me? #AintNoCinderella #ChandigarhStalking pic.twitter.com/jXj5piZUqz — Ridhima Malhotra (@RidhimaInd) August 8, 2017

No one gets to tell us what to do and what not. (Especially not the BJP louts!) It's our life!! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/dcU0XH2KIK — Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) August 7, 2017

Don't teach me what to wear, what to eat and when to go out.. #AintNoCinderella #ItsMyLife pic.twitter.com/QYWcxQSxm4 — Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) August 7, 2017

Powerful.