7 Powerful Women Who Fought for Wage Equality

After almost 12 years at E! News, Daily Pop host Catt Sadler left the network after finding out that she was making half the salary of her male co-host. And she's not the only woman to stand up for wage equality in Hollywood.

After seven seasons of leading Showtime’s hit dramedy, Shameless, Emmy Rossum finally began receiving fair compensation for her work.

Rossum reportedly held off on confirming her return for a possible eighth season of the series due to wage disputes—the actress demanded to be paid more than her co-star William H. Macy, whose role is less prominent than Rossum’s. In a rare but wonderful turn of events, Rossum seems to have gotten what she deserves.

The Shameless star tweeted that she’d soon be back on set:

Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016

Hooray for happy and fairly compensated Gallaghers!

Sadly, exciting news like this is far from commonplace, but we have hope that the wage gap will continue to shrink.

In honor of Rossum’s game-changing victory, here are six other inspiring actresses who fought for wage equality.