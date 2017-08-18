This Bride Is Suing an Airline for $3.4 Million Over a Wedding Dress

If you thought the definition of a wedding day horror story was finding freesias in the floral arrangements, this woman’s tale will make you cringe. Yewande Oteh of New Jersey is suing American Airlines for $3.4 million for allegedly ruining her wedding dress on purpose right before her big day.

The Courier-Post reports that the bride-to-be flew from Philadelphia to her grandparents’ hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where she was married in August 2015. According to Oteh's lawsuit, a ticket agent told her to remove her gown from checked luggage to have it hang in a closet on the plane. But once on board, flight attendant Melanie Masters would not allow her to use the employee-only closet and told her to put the gown in an overhead bin, Oteh claims.

When the flight arrived in Jamaica, the white gown was allegedly heavily stained with red wine, even though it was the only item in the bin, Oteh says. The bride is suing American Airlines for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and other claims amounting to $3.4 million.

Masters spoke out about the allegations. "It really didn't go like that at all," she said on Wednesday of the events described in the suit, the Courier-Post reports.

AA released a statement earlier this week. “We are reviewing the lawsuit,” the company said on Tuesday.