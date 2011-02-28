Wolfgang Puck's Menu for the Official Oscars After-Party

Wolfgang Puck created the menu for tonight's Governors Ball—the official Academy Awards after-party—his 17th year doing so! “Our goal each year is to honor Hollywood’s brightest stars and most accomplished artists with a culinary masterpiece," Puck said. This year, the menu is Latin-inspired, and features Oscar-shaped smoked salmon (shown) and gold-dusted chocolate Oscars. And catering for 1,500 of the most important people in Hollywood takes a hefty staff, Puck explained. "We are having about 900 staff—plus 50,000 organic heirloom baby vegetables, 1,600 whole Dover sole and 10 pounds of black truffles—working to feed all these hungry superstars after the Oscars ceremony." Click through to preview Puck's Governors Ball menu.

