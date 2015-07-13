$1 Million Reward Offered for Stolen Wizard of Oz Ruby Slippers

Almost 10 years have passed since the famous ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., but one super fan hasn't given up hope. The anonymous donor has offered a $1 million reward to anyone with information that leads to the return of the famous kicks. [The Washington Post]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Don't allow those summer treats to sneak unwanted calories into your body. Here are 12 ways to defeat warm-weather weight gain. [Health]

2. A Washington woman turned 108 years old and celebrated by throwing the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game, which made her the oldest person to ever do so. Watch it here. [ABC News]

3. The action-packed first trailer for X-Men: Apocalypse is sure to get you pumped for the movie. [MTV News]

4. The case for free public WiFi access just got stronger: Even Japan's Mount Fuji has it now. [Huffington Post]

5. Music lovers clearly miss the late Amy Winehouse's talented voice. The release of her documentary has pushed her hits back on the charts. [The Hollywood Reporter]