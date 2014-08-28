Wishing Joan Rivers, Who Made Us Laugh Just Last Night, a Speedy Recovery

Thursday afternoon, news broke that Joan Rivers was rushed to the hospital that morning after complications occurred during a scheduled procedure on her vocal cords. Reports say she is now in serious condition, and our thoughts are with Ms. Rivers and her family, as she had us laughing just as recently as Wednesday night, when we had the opportunity to sit down with the legendary comedienne following a talk she gave to promote her new book, Diary of a Mad Diva, at the Time & Life Building in New York City. Here are some highlights from our chat:

Your new book recounts the everyday life of the ultimate diva—you. What's a day in the life of Joan Rivers?When I get up in the morning, I eat leftovers from the night before. There’s no reason not to have something really delicious! I'll eat cold pizza or whatever's in there. At the end of the day, I walk my dogs... directly to my housekeeper's room, and she takes them out. And then I check to make sure the illegal immigrants are downstairs and very happy under the stairs. Then I get into bed, do a crossword puzzle, and I watch Judge Judy episodes that I've taped over the course of the day.

Which crossword is your go-to?The New York Times, but only the first half of the week. Why make yourself feel bad? You have to go for the easy ones.

Fall fashion is upon us. Do you follow the trends of the season?I follow the trends a season ahead, because I do my QVC line, and we’re already doing spring. By the time I see what’s out in fall, I’m bored with it. [People are saying] "Oh, wild prints! Geometric prints!" That was a year ago!

How often do you go shopping?I go shopping with friends. My favorite friend, of course, is Winona Ryder.

What did you think of the Emmys fashion this year? Who was your favorite?Lizzy Caplan, hands down. Fashion is a piece of art—you should work it, and she worked it. She looked incredible. I liked that some of the girls were wearing ball gowns; Julia Louis-Dreyfus and January Jones also looked great in red. We had a hard time finding bad looks for Fashion Police. (Ed. note: Seems Rivers and our own Eric Wilson are in agreement on this one.)

Is there a trend you hope to see on the carpet come awards season in January?More ball gowns. Come on, guys, dress it up! Enough with the sheath, enough with the little spaghetti straps. It’s showbiz! Do it up! That’s the fun of it.

