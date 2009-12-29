Winter Warm Up: Spanish Hot Chocolate

When it's cold and blustery outdoors, the best thing to do is hibernate inside with a cup of hot cocoa. Add a bit of cinnamon and vanilla to spice things up, toss in a handful of gourmet marshmallows, and you're all set for a cozy afternoon. The hot cookbook of the season I Know How to Cook (a "bible" of French cooking since 1932 that's just been released in the US) has a divinely rich version of the Spanish treat that's a cinch to prepare.

INGREDIENTS:• 1 ¾ ounces chocolate• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract• ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS: In a small pan, melt the chocolate in 1 tbsp water. Add ¾ cup water. Simmer over very gentle heat for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, Add the vanilla and cinnamon. Whisk until foamy.

—Kate Donovan