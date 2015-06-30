Winona Ryder, Sofia Coppola Join Marc Jacobs's Star-Studded Campaign

Marc Jacobs has done it again. Since May the acclaimed designer has slowly unveiled the various celebrity spokesmodels who are featured in his fall 2015 campaign—and he hasn't stopped yet!

Things launched with Cher, who was then joined by Willow Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and his 7-year-old son, and Debi Mazar​. And this week he revealed that Winona Ryder and director Sofia Coppola would be joining this very stylish gang.

As per usual, he made the announcement on Instagram with photographs of his latest muses. He shared two photos of Ryder taken by photographer David Sims. In the first, the actress perches on a ladder while wearing a long, ornamental black coat with a blunt bob:

Winona and I have been friends for over 15 years. She first appeared in our campaign in 2003. Here she is as beautiful and unique as ever photographed by David Sims in our Fall/Winter campaign. A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Jun 28, 2015 at 1:21am PDT

Jacobs and Ryder have been friends for over 15 years, he wrote in the photo's caption, and it's not her first time modeling for the designer Jacobs—she appeared in a 2003 campaign. In the second post, Ryder appears to be having fun with wild hair and a pair of overside sunglasses:

Another fantastic portrait of Winona Ryder by David Sims. I love her wit, energy and besides being a great talent, she is a great friend! A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Jun 28, 2015 at 1:32am PDT

And don't forget about Coppola: Jacobs "leaked" a stunning profile portrait, also by Sims, of the Lost in Translation director:

A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Jun 29, 2015 at 5:04pm PDT

Jacobs, who has known Coppola since 1992 and has included her in many of his campaigns, wrote a long caption about his relationship with her. Once known as Marc Jacob's muse, he wrote, "Not only was I attracted to how she looked, her sense of style, I was drawn to her manner, her behavior, her life, her ambitions and creativity ... She represented everything I am drawn to—Talent, style, creativity, a unique 'vision and voice.'" Coppola also directed the commercial for Jacobs's fragrance, Daisy.

The big question is, which celeb will join this campaign next?

