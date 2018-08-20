Hold Up, Are Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Actually Married? 

Believe it or not, it's been more than two decades since Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves graced the screen together in the 1992 movie Dracula. Fans of the flick might remember the vampires, the blood, and of course, the wedding between Reeves's Jonathan and Ryder's Mina.

Now, it turns out you might have witnessed a real-life wedding right before your very eyes. As odd as it sounds, Ryder suggested that she and Reeves got married on set, which would mean they've been husband and wife for years and years and years. I know, what?

"We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly. "In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

She may or may not have been saying it in jest, but even so, Reeves seemed just as surprised to hear the news as you probably are at this very moment.

“We said yes?” he said. "Oh my gosh, we’re married."

Well, there you have it. How do you make a relationship last in Hollywood? Apparently get married in secret and never mention it to anyone for 26 years — not even the groom. Who knew Dracula was such a love story after all.