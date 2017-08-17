Model Winnie Harlow Spreads Body Positivity While Posing in a Thong

Winnie Harlow is beautiful, and she knows it.

On Wednesday, Bella Hadid's model BFF was feeling herself, taking to Instagram to celebrate her skin condition with a sizzling NSFW selfie in a body positive post. In the sultry shot, the 22-year-old posed completely in the buff save for a nude thong, as she snapped a booty-flaunting mirror photo from behind.

"The real difference isn't my skin," the Canadian supermodel, who was diagnosed with vitiligo at age four, began her empowering message. "It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!"

The Toronto-born beauty, who skyrocketed to fame after being discovered by Tyra Banks on America's Next Top Model, has opened up in the past about dealing with bullying and body shaming as a child, even admitting she once had suicidal thoughts after she was called names at school.

But now, this inspiring star is definitely embracing the skin she's in!