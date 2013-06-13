The Winners of the Fragrance Foundation Awards 2013 Are...

The Fragrance Foundation Awards took place in New York City last night, and it made for one of the best-smelling awards shows we've ever attended. Hosted by Dana Carvey, the event -- known in the industry as the FiFis -- celebrated the year's biggest accomplishments in fragrance, and stars like Jessica Szohr (in KaufmanFranco), Taylor Swift (in Pucci), Dita Von Teese (in Maria Lucia Hohan), and Connie Britton (in Zac Posen) lined the red carpet to lend their support to their favorite whiffs. The night was especially notable for Swift, who was honored as the Fragrance Celebrity of the Year. She also took the opportunity to officially launch her new scent Taylor by Taylor Swift, which she wore on the red carpet (Editor's Note: She smelled really good). "My first fragrance, Wonderstruck, was all about enchantment and represented a fantasy," she told us on the red carpet. "Taylor by Taylor Swift represents me in my everyday life." Scroll down to see the full list of this year's Fragrance Foundation Award winners.

Best Packaging of the Year - Men's: Montblanc LegendBest Packaging of the Year - Women's: Balenciaga FlorabotanicaFragrance Celebrity of the Year: Taylor SwiftConsumer Choice Award - Men's: Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio EssenzaConsumer Choice Award - Women's: Justin Bieber GirlfriendRetail Innovation of the Year: QVC, Titanic Legacy 1912Media Campaign of the Year - Men's: Dolce & Gabbana The One for Men SportMedia Campaign of the Year - Women's: Dolce & Gabbana Pour FemmeFragrance of the Year - Popular Men's: James Bond 007Fragrance of the Year - Popular Women's: Justin Bieber GirlfriendFragrance of the Year - Prestige Men's: Tom Ford NoirFragrance of the Year - Prestige Women's: Dot by Marc JacobsFragrance of the Year - Luxury Men's: Acqua Di Parma Colonia Intensa OudFragrance of the Year - Luxury Women's: Balenciaga FlorabotanicaFragrance Hall of Fame: Red Door by Elizabeth ArdenPerfume Extraordinaire: RobertetPerfumer of the Year Lifetime Achievement: Alberto Morrillas, Master Perfumer for Firmenich

