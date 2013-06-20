The Winners of the 2013 Independent Handbag Designer Awards Are…

Ladies and gentleman, the results are in! The winners of the 7th Annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards were announced last night during a ceremony hosted by Handbag Designer 101 in New York City. Designers from all over the world accepted awards in six different categories—including InStyle's Audience Fan Favorite. And thanks to your 420,000-plus votes on InStyle.com, you picked Franziska Clamer of Italy’s eco-friendly cross-body style as your fave! "We are so lucky to do what we love doing most," the Italian designer said to the crowd of handbag designers and enthusiasts as she accepted her award. "We should never give up her dreams." Click to see the rest of the 2013 IHDA winners, and visit hbd101.com to learn about the prizes.