Win a Trip to See Oprah, Blake Lively's New Role

Courtesy of Sobe; Courtesy of the OutNet; C.J. LaFrance/Getty; Scott Wintrow/Getty Images; Courtesy of Cynthia Rowley; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ashley Greene bares all for a sizzling new SoBe ad campaign. [InStyle.co.uk]
2. Earn store credit for styling your friends on TheOutnet.com! [TheOutnet.com]
3. Win a fabulous weekend in N.Y.C. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of O magazine. [People.com]
4. Being pretty paysjust ask top model earner Gisele Bundchen. [CocoPerez.com]
5. Cynthia Rowley introduces her adorable new shapewear line. [WWD.com]
6. Blake Lively lands the female lead opposite Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern. [JustJared.com]