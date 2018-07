What better way to show off a beautiful wardrobe than with a bevy of your best friends and few adorable models as extras? Erin Fetherston is showing off her latest lineup in a film starring some of her favorite friends and muses. After you watch the movie, you can get the wardrobe at shopbop.com and enter to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to see the designer's spring 2010 fashion show during New York fashion week in September.