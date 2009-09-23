Win a Trip to the Finale of SYTYCD

Courtesy of FOX
Joyann King
Sep 23, 2009 @ 12:19 am

Thanks to the likes of So You Think You Can Dance's Cat Deeley and Glee's Lea Michele, Wednesday is quickly becoming the night for must-see TV—and now you have a chance to join in on the fun, in person! Enter now for the chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, where you would be escorted by a cast member from Glee to the live finale of SYTYCD. Catch both shows back-to-back tonight starting at 8pm EST on FOX.

Need outfit inspiration? Check out more of Cat Deeley's enviable style.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!