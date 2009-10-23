Win Tickets to Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Evan Agostini; Jesse Grant/WireImage
Hannah Morrill
Oct 23, 2009 @ 3:10 pm

Heidi Klum is really into Halloween and this year, she's opening the doors for you to get in on the action—and into her famed Halloween party in Los Angeles. And the best part is, it's pretty simple. Become a fan of Modelinia on Facebook, upload a shot of your best Halloween costume, and get your friends to "Like" it. The person with the most thumbs-up wins two tickets to the spookiest, most star-studded Halloween soiree in Hollywood.

Check out our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!