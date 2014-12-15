Win a Signed Bottle One Direction's You & I Fragrance!

Directioners, start your engines! While any avid One Direction fan worth their eBay-won Solo cup that Harry might have touched would want nothing but Mr. Styles himself under the tree come Christmas morning, we're about to offer up the next best thing. We're giving away five signed bottles of the band's new You & I fragrance, and you could be one of the lucky winners! All you have to do is tweet at us for a chance to take home the prize. In the spirit of the band's debut single "What Makes You Beautiful," we want to know what makes you feel the most beautiful in 140 characters or less. Whether it's your ability to piece together a stellar outfit, your megawatt smile, or how you somehow seem to light up the world like nobody else, we want you to tell us what makes you beautiful---the more creative the answer, the better!

RELATED:We Tried One Direction's Makeup Palette---See the Results!

Just a few ground rules: You must be following @InStyle on Twitter to enter, and make sure to include the hashtag #InStyle1D so we can find you. Only one entry per Twitter handle will be considered, so be sure to make it count! Once all the entries are in, our editors will hand-select their five favorites, and we will contact the winner via direct message. The contest starts right now and ends at 4:00 PM EST on Friday, so start tweeting! We admit, the scent's notes of mango, sandalwood, grapefruit, and praline are almost as swoon-worthy as Zayn's baby brown eyes (we swear---they're like chocolate...), but the autographed bottle adds an extra-personal touch, and the included ring adorning the flacon is almost like a gift from your favorite boy... Scroll down to read the contest rules in full, and good luck!

RELATED: Shop the 12 Prettiest Holiday Fragrance Gifts

Must be an @InStyle follower on Twitter to enter, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 18 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Twitter account. The five editor-selected reader entries stating what makes them feel the most beautiful and the hashtag #InStyle1D will each win one signed One Direction You and I fragrance, which each has an approximate retail value (ARV) of $50 per bottle. Each entry will be judged on 50% originality and 50% creativity on relevance to contest theme by a judging panel consisting of representatives from each sponsor. Sponsors not responsible for any damage to computer equipment related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Consumers who obtain items are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 4:00 PM EST on December 15.2014, and ends at 4:oo PM EST on December 19, 2014. SPONSOR will contact the winners by a Twitter direct message on or before December 23, 2014. Employees of InStyle/InStyle.com, Time Inc., or any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winner(s) may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prize(s) can be awarded. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries for any reason, including suspicion of fraud. Void where prohibited by law. By entering, entrants agree to release and hold Sponsor, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Imperial Pharmaceuticals Limited t/a Eden Parfums, Modest Management, 1D Media Limited, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensors, licensees, product providers/suppliers, agents, representatives, retailers, and advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their directors, officers, employees and assigns, harmless from and against any and all claims and liability arising out of participation in the sweepstakes or use of prize. One Direction, 1D, and You & I are trademarks of 1D Media Limited and used under license.