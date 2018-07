As Avon's Global Ambassador, Reese Witherspoon spent the month of December promoting her debut fragrance and her cause celeb—fighting domestic violence. Join Witherspoon in her efforts, just by entering our contest! Enter to win one of 26 bottles of In Bloom, plus this empowerment bracelet that the actress wears every day. One lucky winner will receive the grand prize—a signed bottle by Witherspoon, plus an empowerment necklace and bracelet.

— Joyann King