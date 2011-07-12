Win Madewell + InStyle’s Greatest-Ever L.A. Getaway!

Courtesy photos
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 12, 2011 @ 2:30 pm

Looking for the ultimate Los Angeles trip? InStyle teamed up with Madewell to host the ultimate summer sweepstakes—you and a friend could win a dream trip to L.A., free hotel accommodations, a $2,000 Madewell shopping spree, and insider access to the Alexa Chung for Madewell launch party in September! To enter, visit the link below. The sweepstakes is open until August 10th. Good luck!

Hint: Up your chances to win! Hit the "Like" and "Share" buttons below to tell your friends—maybe if they win, you can be their plus one!

Winners will be notified if they are selected. Click here for full list of rules and regulations.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!