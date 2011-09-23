Win InStyle’s Ultimate Twilight Sweepstakes!

Twilight fans, this one’s for you: You and a friend can win a trip to The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 premiere in November, plus a full set of PRO Beauty Tools Twilight limited-edition hairstyling tools! For your chance to win, visit InStyle’s Facebook page (make sure you “Like” us to view) and click the Premiere Sweepstakes on the left menu. Then, enter your name and contact info. That’s it! There will be one grand prize winner. Enter by Thursday, October 13th to be eligible, and catch the movie when it hits theaters November 18th. Good luck!

MORE: • First Look: Twilight Hairstyling Tools! • Watch the New Breaking Dawn Trailer• Photos from the Breaking Dawn Movie