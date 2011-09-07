Win Cat Deeley's Yellow Dress!

If you loved the floaty yellow chiffon frock Cat Deeley wore on So You Think You Can Dance this season, you're in luck—she's giving it away via Twitter! "From the giant corsage sitting on my collarbone, to the thigh high splits, this dress was a joy to wear!" the Emmy-nominated host said of the River Island dress. To enter, send @catdeeley a tweet about the person who most inspires your style, with the hashtag #mystyleicon. "I was inspired by Jerry Hall for this look. I want to know who inspires you?" Deeley tweeted. She'll pick a random winner today, so good luck!

