Wimbledon Winner Andy Murray Picks British Brand Burberry for His Victory Outfit

Congratulations, Andy Murray! The 26-year-old Scottish tennis player beat out Serbian Novak Djokovic to take home the Wimbledon trophy at yesterday's finals. While Murray is sponsored by the German brand Adidas, flaunting his triple stripes all over the grass of the Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, his off-court style is much more patriotic. The winner, as well as his girlfriend Kim Sears, chose to wear British brand Burberry to the Wimbledon Winners' Ball last night in London last night. With Murray's memorable win—it was the first time in 77 years that a Brit has won the men's championships at Wimbledon—choosing Burberry is a nice, subtle message of his British pride.

