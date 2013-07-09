Wimbledon Hairstyle Crush: Kim Sears -- How to Get Her Bouncy Waves

Andy Murray isn't the only Wimbledon winner to watch! His girlfriend Kim Sears is equally a star by serving up serious hair inspiration thanks to her voluminous layers. Requests for Sears' covetable style have gone up at London's Charles Worthington Salon, and her strands are so popular, they even garnered their own Twitter account. We can see why -- combined with a glossy finish, her loose curls give off a polished vibe, while the body at her crown balances longer face shapes. To get her look, start by working a volumizing mousse like Living Proof's ($26; sephora.com) into damp strands, then rough-dry until two-thirds of the water is out of your hair. Continue blow-drying with a round brush to smooth out medium-sized sections, then wind each piece around a velcro roller to set. Once your hair has cooled, brush out your ringlets to soften them, tease hair around your crown where extra volume is needed, and finish with a light veil of hairspray for the ultimate winning blowout.

