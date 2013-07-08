Wimbledon Fashion: Shop Pippa Middleton's Bright Coral Bag

Pippa Middleton arrived to cheer on fellow countryman and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray during his semi-final match against Polish player Jerzy Janowicz in an striped coral dress by Temperley London. The soon-to-be aunt accessorized her cheerful look with Coach's Legacy Mini Tanner bag in a coordinating hue and her go-to Ash wedges, which have become a summer staple for the royal-in-law. Love the bright addition? Snag the bag for $258 at coach.com in a range of colors.

