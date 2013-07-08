Wimbledon Fashion: Shop Pippa Middleton's Bright Coral Bag

Stephen Lock/i-Images/PacificCoastNews.com
Jennifer Davis
Jul 08, 2013 @ 12:05 pm

Pippa Middleton arrived to cheer on fellow countryman and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray during his semi-final match against Polish player Jerzy Janowicz in an striped coral dress by Temperley London. The soon-to-be aunt accessorized her cheerful look with Coach's Legacy Mini Tanner bag in a coordinating hue and her go-to Ash wedges, which have become a summer staple for the royal-in-law. Love the bright addition? Snag the bag for $258 at coach.com in a range of colors.

Plus, see Pippa's best looks ever.

MORE:• Pippa Gets Trendy for a Friend's WeddingShop Pippa's Party Look from Head-to-Toe• The Feel Good Story Behind Pippa’s Dress

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!