Wimbledon Fashion: Shop Maria Sharapova's White Tennis Dress

Wimbledon kicked off today in England, where the world’s top tennis players gathered on the grassy courts to battle it out for the #1 title. One of the reasons we love Wimbledon is because of its mandatory all-white dress code, which leaves it up to the players to add their own unique twists. Today, it was Maria Sharapova's look that caught our attention. The player, coming off a recent loss at the French Open against Serena Williams, defeated France’s 37th-ranked Kristina Mladenovic to advance to the second round wearing white tennis dress by Nike, her sponsor, over a pop of orange bloomers. And you can get the look of this first-round winner: Shop the white flounce dress, made with Dri-FIT and sweat-wicking material to stay cool and dry, for $125 nike.com.

