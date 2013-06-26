Wimbledon Fashion: Get Serena Williams' Bold White Nike Dress

Landov; Courtesy Photo
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 26, 2013 @ 11:15 am

Wimbledon is white hot! Keeping in line with tournament's mandatory all-white dress code for players, defending champion Serena Williams stepped on to Centre Court wearing a design by her sponsor, Nike. The tennis pro—whose serve clocked in at 121 mph!—accented her look with white and orange sneakers and bright pink and blue nails, the latter of which she debuted on Twitter. You can get Williams' look, too. Shop the Dri-Fit knit pleated dress with mesh shoulder straps for $90 at nike.com.

Plus, see celebrity Wimbledon fans!

MORE:• Serena Williams' French Open LookSerena's Glam Slam OPI PolishesMost Memorable Tennis Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!