Wimbledon Fashion: Get Serena Williams' Bold White Nike Dress

Wimbledon is white hot! Keeping in line with tournament's mandatory all-white dress code for players, defending champion Serena Williams stepped on to Centre Court wearing a design by her sponsor, Nike. The tennis pro—whose serve clocked in at 121 mph!—accented her look with white and orange sneakers and bright pink and blue nails, the latter of which she debuted on Twitter. You can get Williams' look, too. Shop the Dri-Fit knit pleated dress with mesh shoulder straps for $90 at nike.com.

