Wimbledon Serves Up Star Power in the Stands Thanks to These Celebs

Week two of Wimbledon is in full swing, and the stars and royals alike are flocking to see the world's best tennis players battle it out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

So far, both the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, and royal-in-law Pippa Middleton have been spotted taking in matches in the Royal Box. And the stands at Centre Court have been equally star-studded thanks to apperances from celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (above), who watched Serena Williams beat her sister Venus in yesterday's fourth round match, as did Karlie Kloss and Drake.

However, they're not the only stars who have taken in matches at the Grand Slam tournament. Scroll down to see more famous faces from the stands.

Pippa Middleton:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joanne Froggatt:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall:

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Kit Harington:

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Niall Horan:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

