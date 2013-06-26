Wimbledon 2013 Celebrity Fans: Pippa Middleton, Naomi Campbell, and More

The Wimbledon tennis tournament kicked off at the All England Club this week, where the world’s top tennis players gathered to play their hearts out (except for Rafael Nadal, who shockingly got knocked out by the 135th seed Steve Darcis after the first round). And while the players have to adhere to an all-white dress code on the grassy courts—one of the strictest of all tennis tournaments—the guests, well, do not. Pippa Middleton (in Sandro), Naomi Campbell, and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael all took their courtside seats in bright spring ensembles. Click to see who’s watching Wimbledon—and what they’re wearing.

