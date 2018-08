Wimbledon is in full swing and stars are eager to watch the players pull out their aces. Les Miserables actor Eddie Redmayne and singer Natasha Bedingfield both caught exciting matches on Centre Court, while athletes Andy Murray and Maria Sharapova cheered their peers from the stands. Click to see more celebrity Wimbledon fans.

