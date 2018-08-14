How Wilmer Valderrama Is Staying Involved in Demi Lovato’s Recovery

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's connection runs deep.

Yes, the famous pair split up in June 2016 after six years together, but the former That ‘70s Show actor is among those helping to ensure Lovato has a healthy recovery following an apparent drug overdose in July.

Following the scary incident, Lovato spent time at Cedars-Sinai in L.A., where Valderrama reportedly dropped in for regular visits. “Her whole family and Wilmer are just there to support her through recovery…He seems very concerned about her,” a source told People.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

And now, it appears that even though he can’t directly offer a shoulder to lean on, he’s doing what he can. Lovato entered rehab in Chicago for her addiction last week, where she’ll spend several months, and the key to getting better is isolation. A source tells E! News that she “hasn’t been in communication with anyone and is really focusing on herself.”

In other words, he has to stay away in order for her to bounce back. "Wilmer has been in touch with the family and has been checking in on Demi's status,” the source said. "The family is trying to make sure they eliminate all distractions and want her to be focusing on her health right now."

In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, she opened up about her relationship with him. "I still love Wilmer,” she said. "I think my heart's always with Wilmer. I think that it was with Wilmer, I think that it is with Wilmer, and I think that it will be. You don't share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart, and vice-versa. I'm pretty sure that I'm not gonna meet anybody that compares to him, but I'm trying to keep an open heart and an open mind when it comes to that."

RELATED: Don't Call Demi Lovato a "Bad Girl"—She's Just Speaking Out

After being released from the hospital and before entering rehab, Lovato posted a message to her fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”