18-Year-Old Willow Smith Looks Just Like Her Mom Jada in This Side-by-Side Throwback

One of our favorite games to play is "which of Hollywood's finest have kids that look just like them?" We're talking Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe levels of twinning. Our next subjects? Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's kids.

Though their 18-year-old daughter Willow Smith looks just like her famous dad, she's also got plenty of mom's looks too — and Jada would like everyone to know it. The 47-year-old posted a side-by-side throwback of both of them as young girls, each wearing high bun braids.

"When you gotta keep proving to folks that yo’ kids look like you too," Jada wrote in the caption.

Really, the picture speaks for itself, but that caption makes it extra clear that dad Will and Willow aren't the only lookalikes in this family.

Can we get a side-by-side including 20-year-old Jaden next?