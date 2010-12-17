William Rast for Target Hits Stores Sunday

Target's latest designer collaboration—William Rast for Target—hits stores this Sunday, just in time for your holiday shopping. The limited-edition pieces from the label co-founded by Justin Timberlake and Trace Ayala include jeans, T-shirts and jackets for men and women for $16.99 to $199.99. Ayala (far left) and Timberlake (center) celebrated the launch of the line earlier this week in Los Angeles—dressed in tees from the Target line, of course!—with famous friends Malin Akerman, Joy Bryant and Minka Kelly.

