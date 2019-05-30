William H. Macy Bought "Congrats Grad" Balloons and the Internet Can't Deal

As you may have surmised, William H. Macy hasn’t had the easiest year, what with his wife Felicity Huffman being indicted for bribing their eldest daughter’s way into college and … well, that’s probably the bulk of it, but yeah, not great.

Anyway, unlike the other celebrity children involved in the college admissions scandal (Lori Loughlin’s daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade Giannulli), Macy and Huffman’s haven’t gone off to college yet. Huffman’s $15,000 bribe was only on behalf of their eldest, Sofia Grace, who (judging by photo evidence) appears to be graduating from high school this week.

Macy’s been keeping a generally low profile since the scandal broke in March, but someone needed to buy “Congrats Grad” balloons, and thus, the saddest and most relevant meme of the year was born:

I guess Macy and Huffman haven’t heard of TaskRabbit?

The melancholic paparazzi shot has garnered the internet’s full attention:

What good graduation party starts doesn’t start with a viral meme …