William and Kate's Haunted House, Rihanna Gets Waxed and More!

Aug 30, 2011 @ 12:00 pm

1. Kensington Palace will open its doors to the public this fall—for a Halloween ghost tour! [UPI]

2. Remember Rihanna's red hair of the past with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin. [MTV]

3. How would Jennifer Lopez react if people didn't recognize her? Kohl's predicts. [TheCut]

4. Watch Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen help children in Honduras for TOMS shoes. [Stylelist]

5. No soda or margarine: Top celebrity trainers share seven foods they won't eat. [FitSugar]

6.  "Criminal" will be the next single off Britney Spears' Femme Fatale Album. Listen now! [JustJared]

