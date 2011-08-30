William and Kate's Haunted House, Rihanna Gets Waxed and More!

1. Kensington Palace will open its doors to the public this fall—for a Halloween ghost tour! [UPI]

2. Remember Rihanna's red hair of the past with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin. [MTV]

3. How would Jennifer Lopez react if people didn't recognize her? Kohl's predicts. [TheCut]

4. Watch Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen help children in Honduras for TOMS shoes. [Stylelist]

5. No soda or margarine: Top celebrity trainers share seven foods they won't eat. [FitSugar]

6. "Criminal" will be the next single off Britney Spears' Femme Fatale Album. Listen now! [JustJared]