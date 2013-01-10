William and Kate's Daughter will be Called Princess, New Hunger Games Photos, and More!

InStyle Staff
Jan 10, 2013 @ 1:28 pm

1. Queen Elizabeth has decreed that William and Kate's daughter will be called Princess. [E! Online]

2. Get a first look at Katniss and Finnick in the The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. [EW]

3. Go behind-the-scenes with Prabal Gurung for Target in this exclusvie video. [The Cut]

4. Adele will make her first post-baby appearance at the Golden Globes. [HuffPo]

5. Ooh la la! Check out Guerlain's latest mascara, Cils d’Enfer Maxi Lash. [Style.com]

6. Jillian Michaels discusses her decision to return to The Biggest Loser. [People]

