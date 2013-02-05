Will You Watch Justin Timberlake's Documentary?

Justin Timberlake didn't just tease the March 19 release of his forthcoming first album in more than six years, The 20/20 Experience, in the one-minute video showing him in the studio—he also showed the world a clip from a documentary detailing the making of the record! "That little piece of footage is from a documentary that we started working on throughout the making of the album, which started last June," Timberlake told radio host Ryan Seacrest. "It's more just a little excerpt from that, which I kinda thought about after I put it out. I was like, 'Oh, if people don't know about the documentary then this kind of seems a little weird." While there's no word yet on when the documentary will be released, we're sure fans far and wide are standing at the ready for its release. Tell us: Would you watch it?

