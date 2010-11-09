Will Victoria Beckham Open a Store in New York?

Victoria Beckham's curve-hugging dresses have taken over Hollywood, spotted on famous figures like Kim Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, and even Oprah! And the fashionable Brit shows no signs of slowing down. Victoria tells WWD, "This time next year, I would love to have e-commerce. That’s something that I’m really researching." But she's also interested in a brick and mortar outpost too: "Having my own store would be great." Could you imagine all those gorgeous sheaths in one room? As for where she'd launch the store, Victoria continues, "I’m very proud to be English and an English designer, and I think that my style is quite European. But I live in America. America is a big territory for me—would it be London? Would it be New York? I don’t know. New York sounds quite fabulous." Fabulous (for us!), indeed.