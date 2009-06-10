Will Vera Wang Step Up the Style on Dancing With The Stars?

E! Online is reporting that Vera Wang has signed on for next season's Dancing With The Stars. While the designer has yet to confirm the rumor, our minds are already dancing with visions of flowy chiffon dresses and chic sparkles that could replace the current lineup of spandex, feathers and lamé. But if it does happen, will Ms. Wang have time with the grueling dance schedule to put her signature stamp on the costumes? If her multi-talents—she's a designer-entrepreneur and she can do a double axel—are any clue, we'd say it's safe to place your bets on Vera.

