Will Tyra Banks Ever Do a Victoria's Secret Reunion?

It's funny to think of being a Victoria's Secret supermodel as humble beginnings, but for Tyra Banks it was most certainly a big stepping stone in her career. The America's Next Top Model host stopped by Andy Cohen's gab fest Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night and discussed how she passed on doing a Victoria's Secret reunion a few years ago, but why she'll always feel close to her fellow Angels Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen.

"I said no, because I was trying to be taken seriously as a talk show host and an executive producer and a business woman," said Banks—who, naturally, looked fierce in a short, black top paired with a black-and-white patterned skirt and sky-high yellow heels. While the busy model/actress/reality star/producer is still unsure if she'll do one, she said that whenever she sees "the OG, original Angels" Klum and Bündchen, she still feels like "we have a connection."

While Banks light-heartedly aired her grievances that she received a year's supply of Victoria's Secret products rather than the lifetime's worth that she said she was promised, she later took to Twitter to give kudos to the company:

Sometimes u gotta sit back & reflect on the many great things that have come ur way. Thx @VictoriasSecret for that early career luv — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) August 6, 2014

