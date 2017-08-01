Will Smith on the Night Willow Shaved Her Head and What it Taught Him About Fatherhood

In JAY-Z's new video for "Footnotes of Adnis," Hov is joined by Will Smith, Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Mahershala Ali, and Lil Rel Howery for a discussion on what lessons they picked up from their own fathers, and what they've learned from being fathers themselves.

According to Vulture, Smith reflected on an instance from 2010—shortly after the release of "Whip My Hair"—that helped him be a better dad to his daughter, Willow. The actor recalled how he pushed his now 16-year-old daughter to continue her musical tour even though she insisted on going home.

"We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald," he said. "She shaved her head bald in the middle of her "Whip My Hair" tour. I was like, 'Oh, s***."

"I'm looking at that girl and I'm like, 'Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let's go, baby. We can go,'" he continued. "For me, it was that soldier that was pushing and wasn't paying any attention whatsoever to what was going on emotionally with this beautiful little creature in front of me. That was the first part of the collapsing of my father's suit that I was wearing that wasn't mine."

Way to go, dad!