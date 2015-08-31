Watch Will Smith in the Dramatic Trailer for His Newest Movie, Concussion

In Concussion, Will Smith portrays the doctor who discovered the damage concussions can cause to the brains of professional football players. Watch the actor in the film's dramatic new trailer here. [YouTube]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. President Obama pays homage to Alaska's native population by renaming the tallest mountain in America, Mount McKinley, to Denali. [CNN]

2. Believe it or not, Taylor Swift's squad includes Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, who both confirmed that they were supposed to hit the stage during her 1989 World Tour. [Time]

3. Listen to Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles serenade a crowd of screaming fans with a swoon-worthy rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man". [USA Today]

4. In an even cuter cover, this 3-year-old boy belts out Les Misérables's "Do You Hear the People Sing" and his performance will totally melt your heart. [MTV]

5. A trove of Atari game cartridges that were excavated from a New Mexico landfill pulled in more than $108,000 during an online auction. [Rolling Stone]