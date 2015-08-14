Will Smith Makes Plans for a Television Comeback

Will Smith, aka the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is developing a brand-new family comedy series through his production company and we can't wait to learn more. [Entertainment Weekly]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Guinness World Records has confirmed the oldest living cat. Meet 26-year-old Corduroy. [Guinness World Records]

2. Marvel diversifies their lineup of superheroes with a black female star in Moon-Girl and Devil Dinosaur. [The Verge]

3. Shoe fans, get ready to make your way to Target. The retail company will soon carry the designs you love from Aldo. [Refinery 29]

4. LeBron James has teamed up with the University of Akron to provide more than 1,000 full scholarships for children. [SB Nation]

5. You won't believe your ears after listening to American Idol's Haley Reinhart sing a jazzy rendition of the White Stripes tune "Seven Nation Army." [YouTube]