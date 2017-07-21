Will Smith Says His First Time Seeing Star Wars Was Better Than Sex

It's safe to say that Star Wars made quite an impression on Will Smith. During a panel discussion for his new Netflix sci-fi movie, Bright, at San Diego's Comic-Con International on Thursday, the 48-year-old reminisced about the first time he saw the seminal film.

"When Star Wars came out, there weren't special effects. You couldn't do that. So we were just completely blown away," the Hollywood heavyweight recalled, according to Time. "For my entire life I've been chasing trying to give that feeling to fans."

He went on to describe how truly, er... pleasurable that first experience was for him. "There was nothing that I had experienced in my life that matched that point of ecstasy," he added. "I had sex a few years later. It was close, but no Star Wars."

Bright, a collaboration with Suicide Squad director, David Ayer, reportedly follows Smith, who plays a police officer on a quest to find a magic wand in a Los Angeles that's full of elves. Will it live up to that same Star Wars feeling Smith first experienced back in the '70s? We'll just have to wait until it premieres in December.