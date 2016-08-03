Will Smith Rapped "Summertime" on Colbert and We're Overwhelmed with Nostalgia

Will Smith is clearly a very deep guy. "I like to keep it somewhat cerebral," he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Late Show

on Tuesday. And as luck would have it, the Suicide Squad actor had the perfect opportunity to contemplate the mysteries of the universe and showcase his depth in a segment called "Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars."

Cut to Smith and Colbert on a blanket staring up at the stars (aka the studio lights). "Do you ever wonder if we're all like inside of some dog's dream?" asked Smith. "No, because if we were there wouldn't be vacuum cleaners," said Colbert. "What do you want on your gravestone?" asked Smith. "I think, 'Well, I thought it was funny.'"

But they didn't stop there. They went deeper. "When someone calls you but it's a wrong number, do you ever think about that's the last time you'll ever talk to that person?" Colbert responded with, "No, because I call them back a year later for revenge." The Late Show host asked the Men in Black star if he believed in free will. Smith replied, "Oh, no, man. I'm really expensive." Getting personal, Colbert asked, "Will, are you an introvert or an extrovert?" Smith, "That depends on how cold the water is." Watch Smith ask and answer the big questions in the clip above.

As a bonus, during the commercial break Smith broke into a full-on performance of his 1991 hit "Summertime."

Watch the star rap the song in the video above.