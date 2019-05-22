Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at the Aladdin Premiere

Have you ever seen a couple more in love than Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith? Maybe — but in Hollywood? Not a chance.

In showbiz time, Will and Jada have been married for several millennia (and 21 years by non-famous measurements). So how do you keep the spark alive and authentic in a world overrun by fake teeth and faker smiles? You take that affection and you put it on display for a bank of eager photographers.

During the premiere of Disney’s live-action Aladdin reboot on Tuesday, Jaden and Willow’s parents put on a show on the step and repeat. Jada channeled her husband’s bright blue character (Will plays the controversially cobalt Genie) in a maxiskirt and a matching gem-encrusted crop top, while Will wore a patterned black and gray suit. The I Am Legend star clutched at his wife’s waist on the purple carpet, stopping to lean in for a kiss while Jada giggled.

Willow, Jaden, and Will’s son from a previous marriage, Trey, attended the premiere as well.

If Aladdin is anywhere near as entertaining as Will and Jada’s red carpet antics, we’re in for a treat.