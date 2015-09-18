Will Smith Shares Heartfelt Message to Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith on Her Birthday

This might be the sweetest thing we've seen all week. Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her 44th birthday today, and her husband Will Smith took to his Facebook page to share an appropriately heartfelt message to his wife in honor of her big day. Along with the too-cute note, he also posted a throwback photo of the duo paying homage to their 20 plus years together.

"This was taken at your mom's house 20 years ago. That's a long time ago!!! So I decided to do some math..." the actor wrote. "I have sung happy birthday to you 20 times and I have bought you 19 birthday presents (I was mad that one year). I have watched you blow out 693 candles (737 after tonite). I've told you "I love you" at least 8,285 times. And of the nearly 3.96 Billion women on the planet - there is only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with. Happy Birthday, my Love!"

The longtime Hollywood couple first met when Pinkett-Smith auditioned for the role of Smith's girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994, and they later tied the knot in 1997. We're wishing the actress many more happy birthdays in the future.

