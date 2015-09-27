15 Times Birthday Boy Will Smith's Family Was Adorable on the Red Carpet

Happy birthday, Will Smith! The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star turns 48 today, and there's no better way to celebrate than with his family.

In honor of the leading man's special day, we've rounded up 15 times Smith, his kids—Trey (mom is Sheree Zampino), 23, Jaden, 18, and Willow Smith, 15—and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 45, rocked the red carpet in true Hollywood style over the years. We've watched as Jaden and Willow have grown up from adorable kids into seriously fashionable teens—Willow is even the star of Chanel's latest eyewear campaign and Jaden was the face of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2016 ad campagin.

If you're getting nostalgic for the Smiths, we're sure we'll see more of the talented family walked some red carpets in the upcoming months as the leading man's latest film, Collateral Beauty, is slated to hit theaters Dec.16.

Happy birthday to our favorite man in black, professional "date doctor," multi-movie superhero, alien killer, bad boy, fresh prince, genius-level homeless man turned entrepreneur, and so much more. We hope it's a great one!